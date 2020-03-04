Enovation Controllers, Software, Displays

Located at IFPE in South Hall 3, Booth S80917 and co-presenting with Sun Hydraulics and Faster, Enovation Controls will feature its Murphy, Zero Off, and High Country Tek brands.

Specifically, Enovation said it will unveil the new MCx series of machine controllers. Designed for a range of heavy-duty equipment, MCx series controllers continuously deliver proportional control thanks to its soft-gel potting and high-heat dissipating aluminum case. Fully sealed and rated to meet IP69X, MCx controllers are designed to withstand the heat and vibration inside an engine compartment or elsewhere on equipment.

The new MCx series of mobile machine controllers offer I/O options for a variety of equipment needs and applications. Coupled with ACE, the latest software platform from Enovation Controls, users can create control and display software while increasing development efficiency, Enovation said.

ACE is Enovation’s latest software platform for configuring machine controllers and accompanying displays. Designed for operators with little to no software coding experience, ACE helps users create full-featured machine control and display applications efficiently. Using drag-and-drop blocks, users visually compose a system from built-in function, device, and logic blocks.

Designed for Enovation Controls’ MCx controllers, ACE brings together the entire control system and integrates displays, power distribution modules, valves, actuators, joysticks and engine data.

Also featured will be the PowerView 500 (pictured), a compact 5-in. glass-front display in the PowerView family of high-performance displays. The new PV500 is an optically bonded display with a projected capacitive (PCAP) touchscreen allows a user to operate a machine and display with gloves.

Powered by a 1GHz high-speed processor, the PV500 is optimized to boot-up quickly and can run applications, graphics, transitions and video. On-screen graphics are 800 x 480 pixels with 24-bit color. The PV500 has 8 gb of flash memory for data logging, graphics, videos and more. Connectors are 4 standard molded-in Deutsch® 6 pin DT series one of which is dedicated for a mating USB connector for programming or exporting data.