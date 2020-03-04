Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Enovation atConExpo
CECA/IFPE Newsletter ConExpo/IFPE 

Enovation Controllers, Software, Displays

Mike Osenga , ,

Located at IFPE in South Hall 3, Booth S80917 and co-presenting with Sun Hydraulics and Faster, Enovation Controls will feature its Murphy, Zero Off, and High Country Tek brands.

Specifically, Enovation said it will unveil the new MCx series of machine controllers. Designed for a range of heavy-duty equipment, MCx series controllers continuously deliver proportional control thanks to its soft-gel potting and high-heat dissipating aluminum case. Fully sealed and rated to meet IP69X, MCx controllers are designed to withstand the heat and vibration inside an engine compartment or elsewhere on equipment.

The new MCx series of mobile machine controllers offer I/O options for a variety of equipment needs and applications. Coupled with ACE, the latest software platform from Enovation Controls, users can create control and display software while increasing development efficiency, Enovation said.

ACE is Enovation’s latest software platform for configuring machine controllers and accompanying displays. Designed for operators with little to no software coding experience, ACE helps users create full-featured machine control and display applications efficiently. Using drag-and-drop blocks, users visually compose a system from built-in function, device, and logic blocks.

Designed for Enovation Controls’ MCx controllers, ACE brings together the entire control system and integrates displays, power distribution modules, valves, actuators, joysticks and engine data.

Also featured will be the PowerView 500 (pictured), a compact 5-in. glass-front display in the PowerView family of high-performance displays. The new PV500 is an optically bonded display with a projected capacitive (PCAP) touchscreen allows a user to operate a machine and display with gloves.

Powered by a 1GHz high-speed processor, the PV500 is optimized to boot-up quickly and can run applications, graphics, transitions and video. On-screen graphics are 800 x 480 pixels with 24-bit color. The PV500 has 8 gb of flash memory for data logging, graphics, videos and more. Connectors are 4 standard molded-in Deutsch® 6 pin DT series one of which is dedicated for a mating USB connector for programming or exporting data.

Related Articles

Enovation Controllers, Software, Displays
Electrification, Digital Displacement Pumps For Danfoss
Kubota Engine To Launch New Class Of Engine + Hybrid
AWP’s & Excavators Focus For Comer
Despite Everything, ConExpo-Con/Agg Sees Attendance Bump
Bosch Rexroth At IFPE
GKN Showcasing Wheel Solutions
ConExpo And The Coronavirus: An Update

Latest News

ConExpo, IFPE Cancellations & Changes (Updating)
Enovation Controllers, Software, Displays
Electrification, Digital Displacement Pumps For Danfoss
Hannover Messe 2020 Postponed
New Products Rolled-Out At MEE
Kubota Engine To Launch New Class Of Engine + Hybrid
DTNA Unveils Electric Customer Experience Fleet
Allen To Retire As Deere Chairman
Etnyre Buys Rayner Equipment

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.