Enlit Trade Show Rescheduled

The Enlit trade show, previously better known as European Utility Week and Powergen Europe, has been rescheduled by more than a year – another victim of COVID-19.

The show, which was due to take place from October 27-29, will now take place on November 30– December 2 2021 at Fiera Milano di Rho, Milan. The event has been a long-standing event with the power generation and distribution sectors attracting exhibitors representing power providers, utilities, governments, engine and gas turbine manufacturers and component suppliers.

In a statement the organisers said: “As a result of both the directions provided by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and Italian governmental public health authorities, we are obliged to reschedule the event to best ensure the safety of our customers, attendees, staff and suppliers.

“We are obviously disappointed that the physical Enlit Europe won’t be able to take place this year, however after talking to our Enlit Europe Impact Circle members, partners, stakeholders, sponsors and exhibitors and asking them what it is they need in these uncertain times, it became clear: the need to stay connected, do business, share best practice and foster and finance innovation is more urgent than ever.

“This is why we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to develop an online platform designed to bridge that gap, unite the industry, offer solutions to help us collectively accelerate the energy transition and allow us to fulfil our promise to ‘Connect, Inspire and Evolve’ with the energy community 365 days a year.”

From July onwards Enlit Europe said it will host its programme online, through live sessions, interviews, panel discussions, networking breakout sessions.

“We will make sure the discussion happens online in an environment that is beneficial to our community,” organisers added.