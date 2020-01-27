Engine Oil For Stationary Gas Engines

Petro-Canada Lubricants, a HollyFrontier Business, has launched Sentron SP 40, a stationary gas engine oil designed to meet the demands of next-generation stationary gas engines operating with steel pistons.

Sentron SP 40’s advanced additive technology is designed to prevent harmful deposits in the top ring grooves of steel piston engines to reduce wear in key engine parts and increase engine durability and life.

The lubricant has been specially developed to meet and exceed the requirements of the evolving next-generation engine designs from stationary gas engine original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which generate extremely high operating temperatures and pressures. Sentron SP 40 is built to withstand increasingly severe operating environments, enabling optimum output from new high-performance engines.

“The latest engine designs produce greater efficiencies and power output for end applications; however this means that they run with increased pressure and higher temperatures. To support operators in getting the most from their engines, Sentron SP 40 has been developed directly in response to the requirements of the next-generation engine designs,” said Sharanie Patterson, category manager, Gas Plants, Pipelines & Power Generation, at Petro-Canada Lubricants. “We are always looking for ways to help solve our customers’ challenges, and we are proud that Sentron SP 40 will allow them to keep up with the latest engine designs as well as assisting them in making their business as efficient and profitable as possible.”

Sentron SP 40 is formulated with Petro-Canada Lubricants’ ultra-pure high temperature severely hydrotreated base oils and highly advanced additive technology to deliver extended oil life and protection, the company said. The product’s alkalinity retention maintains engine performance and durability while extending oil drain intervals, which helps to lower maintenance costs and contributes to a more efficient and profitable operation.