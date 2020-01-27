Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

New natrual gas engine oil
New Products 

Engine Oil For Stationary Gas Engines

Mike Osenga , , ,

Petro-Canada Lubricants, a HollyFrontier Business, has launched Sentron SP 40, a stationary gas engine oil designed to meet the demands of next-generation stationary gas engines operating with steel pistons.

Sentron SP 40’s advanced additive technology is designed to prevent harmful deposits in the top ring grooves of steel piston engines to reduce wear in key engine parts and increase engine durability and life.

The lubricant has been specially developed to meet and exceed the requirements of the evolving next-generation engine designs from stationary gas engine original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which generate extremely high operating temperatures and pressures. Sentron SP 40 is built to withstand increasingly severe operating environments, enabling optimum output from new high-performance engines.

“The latest engine designs produce greater efficiencies and power output for end applications; however this means that they run with increased pressure and higher temperatures. To support operators in getting the most from their engines, Sentron SP 40 has been developed directly in response to the requirements of the next-generation engine designs,” said Sharanie Patterson, category manager, Gas Plants, Pipelines & Power Generation, at Petro-Canada Lubricants. “We are always looking for ways to help solve our customers’ challenges, and we are proud that Sentron SP 40 will allow them to keep up with the latest engine designs as well as assisting them in making their business as efficient and profitable as possible.”

Sentron SP 40 is formulated with Petro-Canada Lubricants’ ultra-pure high temperature severely hydrotreated base oils and highly advanced additive technology to deliver extended oil life and protection, the company said. The product’s alkalinity retention maintains engine performance and durability while extending oil drain intervals, which helps to lower maintenance costs and contributes to a more efficient and profitable operation.

Related Articles

Engine Oil For Stationary Gas Engines
Ethernet converter
New PowerView From Enovation
Paguro Marine Gen-Sets
Exhaust Gas Analyzer
Monitoring For Marine Thrusters
Marine Jack-Up Gearboxes
DEF Tank Truck Body

Latest News

Cummins Showing Performance Engines
John Deere Engines, E-Drives
ZF Forum “The Future of Construction” At ConExpo
Deutz Drives And Digital Systems
Dana Off-Highway Systems
E1 Technology From Hatz
Horton’s Low-Noise Fan
Kohler’s K-HEM Hybrids
Boom Lock Valve From HydraForce

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.