Endurant HD Now Available At All Major Truck Manufacturers

Mike Brezonick ,

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies, the 50-50 joint venture between Cummins and Eaton dedicated to producing heavy-duty truck transmissions,  has announced that its Endurant HD 12-speed automated transmission is now available at all major North American truck manufacturers, including International, Freightliner, Volvo, Peterbilt and Kenworth.

The Endurant HD’s maximum operating weight (GCVW) is 110,000 lb.; maximum horsepower is 510 hp; and oil capacity is 16 pints. The 1850 lb. ft.-capable transmission also incorporates an industry-exclusive transmission fluid pressure sensor, extended maintenance intervals, and extensive ratio coverage for low-speed maneuverability and downspeeding.

“We work closely with our engine partners to deliver tailored solutions that meet their customers’ needs,” said Charles Masters, general manager, Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies. “In every case, the powertrain—the engine and transmission—is highly efficient and provides a low cost-of-ownership experience for the fleet.”

Engine and transmission powertrain combinations vary by truck manufacturer:

-The Endurant HD, paired with the Cummins X15 engine, is available in the Kenworth T680; Peterbilt 579; International LoneStar, LT Series and RH Series; Freightliner Cascadia; and Volvo VNL.

-The Endurant HD and Cummins X12 powertrain is available in the Freightliner Cascadia.

-The Endurant HD and International A26 engine combination is available in the International LoneStar; LT Series; and RH Series.

-The Endurant HD and Detroit DD13 engine powertrain is available in the Freightliner Cascadia.

The standard Endurant HD transmission warranty is five years/750,000 miles for linehaul commercial vehicles. The Eaton-supplied clutch is covered by a three-year/350,000-mile warranty.

