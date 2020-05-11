ELGi NA To Distribute Rotair Compressors

Rotair's 185 cfm Kohler-powered portable air compressor.

ELGi North America, Charlotte, NC a subsidiary of India’s ELGi Equipments Ltd., a global supplier of compressed air solutions, will now distribute the Rotair range of portable air compressors throughout North America.

ELGi North America will take over the master distribution for Rotair going forward from FTG Equipment Solutions, allowing FTG to focus its efforts on the distribution and growth of generators, LED light towers, pumps and fuel solutions, the company said.

ELGi acquired the Rotair brand of portable air compressors in 2012. Based in Caraglio, Italy, Rotair SPA manufactures portable air compressors from 75 cfm through 900 cfm and are available in trailer or skid mount versions.

The full Rotair line includes four families with engines from Cummins, Deutz, JCB, Kohler, Kubota, and Perkins.

“Since 2012, ELGi North America has established reliable distribution and brand recognition with its industrial range of air compressors and accessories. The entry into the portable compressor market space will strengthen our presence in the compressed air industry,” said David Puck, president, ELGi North America.

In addition to the headquarters and main warehouse in Charlotte, Rotair’s range of portable air compressors will be immediately distributed across locations on the West Coast and the Northeastern US. ELGi is also planning other distribution sites to be added as part of the expansion project for the division.

ELGi offers a range of compressed air solutions from oil-lubricated and oil-free rotary screw compressors, oil-lubricated and oil-free reciprocating compressors and centrifugal compressors, to dryers, filters and downstream accessories.

