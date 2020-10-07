Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Electronic Manufacturing Services At Liebherr

Roberta Prandi , ,
Industry News 
Liebherr's test center for electronics
Electronic components being tested at the Liebherr's competence center in Lindau, Germany.

The facility of Liebherr-Elektronik GmbH in Lindau, Germany – already the competence centre for electronics within the Liebherr Components division – is undergoing significant enhancements.

For one, Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) have been expanded to include: mounting and coating of printed circuit boards; services as for example equipment assembly and the development of complex test concepts; development services in the field of electronics; and post-production services.

In terms of production, the equipment on site is optimised for small and medium batch sizes, from single units to five-digit annual quantities. Liebherr said that the durability of the electronics in the field is ensured by high testing levels and an integrated quality management in accordance with EN 9100 directive for the aerospace industry (based on ISO 9001 standards).

The comprehensive offer of services for electronic components in Lindau has the advantage of all-round capabilities in the same location; the facility hosts electronics development and production, component management, long-term storage, repair services, and a Test Center that carries out qualification and verification of components even to aviation standards.

Liebherr has been developing, manufacturing and distributing its electronic components for the construction, agriculture and aviation industries among others, for more than 40 years.

