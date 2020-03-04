Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Danfoss at IFPE
CECA/IFPE Newsletter ConExpo/IFPE 

Electrification, Digital Displacement Pumps For Danfoss

Mike Osenga , , , ,

Danfoss Power Solutions said it will debut solutions at IFPE/ConExpo, booth S-80931, that it says will help construction machinery OEMs adapt to a rapidly evolving market.

Saying that electrification is one of the biggest disruptors in the construction industry, Danfoss said it has the solutions to integrate electrification and hybrid solutions. Recently, Danfoss Editron released two new online tools — an online calculator and 3D configurator — to help increase the ease and pace of electrification adoption. Danfoss will feature its approach to wheel loader electrification at IFPE/ConExpo.

Danfoss will also showcase its new Digital Displacement pump designed specifically for the off-highway market. Integrating Digital Displacement technology alongside electric powertrains enables system-wide architectures that reduce overall energy consumption — reducing battery size and allowing for extended operating time, Danfoss said.

To demonstrate the benefits of this technology, Danfoss will have an excavator off-site with the new DDP solution installed.
Also, with the company’s newest partnership with Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI), Danfoss will have resources about integrating autonomous functions.

New products in connected solutions, such as new controllers and remote controls, will be on display. Plus+1 remote controls increase safety, improve operator experience and are durable enough for off-highway environments and steering and digitalization will be featured. This includes joysticks, MultiAxis Steer and steer-by-wire solutions.

There will also be stations dedicated to control systems, aftermarket support, hydrostatic transmissions, wheel loader solutions, design and validation, and a virtual simulation of its Application Development Centers.

Related Articles

Enovation Controllers, Software, Displays
Electrification, Digital Displacement Pumps For Danfoss
Kubota Engine To Launch New Class Of Engine + Hybrid
AWP’s & Excavators Focus For Comer
Despite Everything, ConExpo-Con/Agg Sees Attendance Bump
Bosch Rexroth At IFPE
GKN Showcasing Wheel Solutions
ConExpo And The Coronavirus: An Update

Latest News

ConExpo, IFPE Cancellations & Changes (Updating)
Enovation Controllers, Software, Displays
Electrification, Digital Displacement Pumps For Danfoss
Hannover Messe 2020 Postponed
New Products Rolled-Out At MEE
Kubota Engine To Launch New Class Of Engine + Hybrid
DTNA Unveils Electric Customer Experience Fleet
Allen To Retire As Deere Chairman
Etnyre Buys Rayner Equipment

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.