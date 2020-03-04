Electrification, Digital Displacement Pumps For Danfoss

Danfoss Power Solutions said it will debut solutions at IFPE/ConExpo, booth S-80931, that it says will help construction machinery OEMs adapt to a rapidly evolving market.

Saying that electrification is one of the biggest disruptors in the construction industry, Danfoss said it has the solutions to integrate electrification and hybrid solutions. Recently, Danfoss Editron released two new online tools — an online calculator and 3D configurator — to help increase the ease and pace of electrification adoption. Danfoss will feature its approach to wheel loader electrification at IFPE/ConExpo.

Danfoss will also showcase its new Digital Displacement pump designed specifically for the off-highway market. Integrating Digital Displacement technology alongside electric powertrains enables system-wide architectures that reduce overall energy consumption — reducing battery size and allowing for extended operating time, Danfoss said.

To demonstrate the benefits of this technology, Danfoss will have an excavator off-site with the new DDP solution installed.

Also, with the company’s newest partnership with Autonomous Solutions, Inc. (ASI), Danfoss will have resources about integrating autonomous functions.

New products in connected solutions, such as new controllers and remote controls, will be on display. Plus+1 remote controls increase safety, improve operator experience and are durable enough for off-highway environments and steering and digitalization will be featured. This includes joysticks, MultiAxis Steer and steer-by-wire solutions.

There will also be stations dedicated to control systems, aftermarket support, hydrostatic transmissions, wheel loader solutions, design and validation, and a virtual simulation of its Application Development Centers.