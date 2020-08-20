Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Amphenol AT circular connectors
Data Connectors For Heavy-Duty Trucks, Buses

Mike Brezonick , , , ,

Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global supplier of interconnect systems, is now offering industry-standard, on-vehicle data plug connectors for vehicle diagnostic and data communication. The AT circular connector (ATC) series is designed to perform in the most demanding applications in heavy-duty trucks and buses, Amphenol said.

The new three- and five-pole standard electrical plugs are engineered to improve the quantity and quality of options offered in the ATC series, while the nine-pole plug provides a J1939 solution of receptacle/contacts/accessories.

This new connector gives provides reliable support on CAN systems and helps electrical devices to communicate with each other, Amphenol said. Applications include GPS tracking and CAN data communications for diagnostics of vehicle engine speed, temperature, oil temperature and exhaust emissions.

The round receptacles incorporate simple jam nut mounting for quick assembly and a smaller flange that the company said saves space on mating panels. The heavy-duty industrial connectors are environmentally sealed against moisture and contaminants.

The connectors feature a reverse bayonet coupling design that allows for quick mating and unmating, Amphenol said, and they are designed to withstand more than 100 mating cycles.

The RoHs-compliant connectors work with industry standard size 16 contacts and are made from copper alloy, with nickel and gold plating also available. The AT circular connectors have an operating temperature range of -67º to 257º F (-55°C to +125°C).

