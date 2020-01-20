Electric Peterbilt Delivered To Werner

The Peterbilt 579EV delivered to Werner Enterprises utilizes a TransPower Energy Storage Subsystem that incorporates a Meritor Blue-Horizon Mid-Ship Motor Drive subsystem that delivers up to 430 hp and offers an estimated range of about 150 miles.

Werner Enterprises has received a Peterbilt Model 579EV for its battery electric-powered truck pilot program. A Peterbilt 579EV Class 8 electric truck will run for a year on a dedicated account in the Los Angeles metro area in SouthernCalifornia.

“Werner Enterprises has long been regarded as an industry pioneer, and Peterbilt is honored to partner with them and have our 579EV lead their electric operations,” said Jason Skoog, PACCAR vice president and Peterbilt general manager. “Peterbilt is leading the charge in electric vehicle development, with three applications for zero-emissions performance.”

The 579EV delivered to Werner utilizes a TransPower Energy Storage subsystem with a total storage capacity of 352 kWh. It is driven by a Meritor Blue-Horizon Mid-Ship Motor Drive subsystem that delivers up to 430 hp, offers an estimated range of about 150 miles and a charging time as little as one hour when a fast-charging system is utilized.

Funding for the tractor was provided through the California Air Resource Board California Climate Investments (CCI) program, along with the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

“Werner is committed to finding alternative ways to keep our trucks environmentally-friendly while staying at the front edge of technology,” said Werner Enterprises President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Now we’re excited about putting on some real-world miles with a dedicated customer in southern California over the next year.”

Peterbilt said pricing and option availability for 579EVs will be available on the Peterbilt’s SmartSpec sales tool in the second half of this year.

Founded in 1956, Werner Enterprises, Inc. is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated medium-to-long-haul, regional/expedited van and temperature-controlled.