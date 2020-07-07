Diesel Progress

Electric Motor, Axle For Material Handling

Dana Inc. has introduced new drive technologies for material-handling vehicles, including a low-voltage, motor for electric-powered applications, as well as a new series of modular drive axles for Class I, IV, and V industrial lift trucks.

The new technologies, Dana said, demonstrate the company’s approach to offering modular systems that support both bolt-on and fully integrated approaches to vehicle design.

Dana has launched a new 48-to 120/144-volt synchronous reluctance internal permanent magnet (SRIPM) motor targeted for Class I electric lift trucks, sideloaders, and mobile elevated work platforms (MEWPs). Delivering up to 95 percent efficiency, Dana said the motor is designed to prolong battery life and extends duty cycles by delivering high power density.

Currently available for field testing by equipment manufacturers, the motor offers continuous power from 20 kW to 60 kW, and peak power from 30 kW to 70 kW. It is scheduled for production in late 2020.

The new motor joins technologies from Dana that allow manufacturers to address the specific performance, power, torque, and NVH requirements for material-handling applications. Dana offers low- and high-voltage solutions including SRIPM, synchronous reluctance (SR), internal permanent magnet (IPM), and AC induction motors.

The motors can be combined with Dana’s inverter, controller, software, and drive products to deliver a system for original-equipment manufacturers.

The Spicer 141 axle, designed for Class I, IV, and V industrial lift trucks, is now available now for cushion- and pneumatic-tire forklift trucks with a range of ratios. Available with wet brake and drum brake configurations, the new series of axles includes a variety of mast and frame mounting options. A new lifetime wet brake offering comes standard with an internal spring-applied hydraulic-release (SAHR) parking brake to support industry safety initiatives.

