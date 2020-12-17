Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Omni cartridge motor
New Products News Newsletters 

Electric Cartridge Motors From Omni Powertrain

Mike Brezonick , ,

Omni Powertrain Technologies, the Houston-based supplier of electrical, hydrostatic and mechanical powertrain solutions for on- and off-highway vehicles and equipment, has announced the development of a new series of electric cartridge motors available under the firm’s Magelec brand.

Targeted toward use in light electric vehicle and equipment applications for traction or auxiliary functions, the LV series currently comprises two models offering continuous power ratings of either 2.5 or 3.7 kW.  Engineered to be light and compact, the motors can be easily integrated with Omni planetary or parallel shaft gearboxes to sustain continuous torque ratings to 7000 Nm.  The motors are suitable for a range of voltages from 24 to 96 V, are IP67 rated and can be supplied with a range of brake and encoder options, the company said.

Omni’s product line also includes enclosed transmissions, planetary drives, PTO shafts, safety clutches, orbital and gear motors, pumps, manifold blocks, valving, electric motors and power electronics.  The company has operations in the U.S., China and Italy.

www.omnipowertrain.com

 

