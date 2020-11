In 2020 organizers held the first edition of EIMA Digital Preview, an exhibition dedicated to agricultural machinery on a virtual platform held from 11 to 15 November. Although initially the platform showed some critical issues for users in accessing and using the services, organizers said this was a useful test for the system’s further development and for the creation of a platform that can continuously support the agricultural machinery sector.

During five days, the online platform hosted over 120 seminars and events with a total of over 59 000 log-ins and about 10 000 users.