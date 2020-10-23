Due to the health emergency connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 44th edition of EIMA International agriculture trade show has been postponed to 3-7 February 2021.

The show though will organize the EIMA Digital Preview, that will be held on the same days that were initially scheduled for EIMA – from 11 to 15 November 2020 – and will take place on a specially created digital platform. See https://www.eima.it/en/visitatori/user-form.php for visitors’ registrations.

By registering, visitors will have free access to the platform to visit and contact the 2,000 exhibitors of the traditional EIMA. Ample space will be dedicated to training and information meetings with many activities and events.

Since 1986 the organizers of EIMA, FederUnacoma, sponsor a competition with prizes to enhance the value of innovative products presented by manufacturers in the sectors of agriculture and gardening: the EIMA Technical Innovation, open to all companies exhibiting at EIMA which have developed genuinely innovative machines, accessories or components capable of improving productivity and the quality of operators’ work.

Among the Technical Innovations 2021 are two component manufacturers:

Safim with its H1L-H2L Cuna Adaptor: a device that enables the connection of the single-line hydraulic braking systems of pre-existing tractors, to trailers and trailed machines with double line systems compliant with the Mother Regulation (EU Regulation 167/2013).

And Walvoil with its Adaptive Load Sensing (ALS) system on the Agriplus GD 42.7 telehandler by Dieci. The device is to be fitted to the directional control valve of a load sensing hydraulic system. The innovation of this system is that the stand-by-pressure margin, instead of being fixed and determined by design is dynamically adapted. Among the expected advantages is reduced fuel consumption, optimization of the use of the engine power, and possibility to be retrofitted to existing machines.

The Walvoil product is also listed for the Blue Award, given to solutions which outstand for environmental aspects.

Two new tractors are also included in the Technical Innovations:

The highly-specialized narrow tractor SRX 5800/6800 Tora by Antonio Carraro: a vehicle that maintains the same dimensions of the previous tractor series even though it is equipped with a diesel particulate filter to comply with Stage 5 emissions regulation and has more power. It also has a highly capable hydraulic circuit, a reversible seat and can be equipped with a cab.

The Landini REX4 Electra Evolving Hybrid by Argo Tractors, a compact specialized tractor with a hybrid power train, robotized speed-shift and semi-active cab suspension. The manufacturer said it is the first compact tractor with a hybrid powertrain, where the front axle is driven only by two electric motors. In addition it features other solutions usually designed for top-range open-field tractors such as semi-active electronically controlled suspended cab, and robotized gearbox.

EIMA announced that, given the show’s double appointment, the Technical Innovations contest will also double up. All products presented before September 28, will be shown during EDP; afterwards applications which will arrive before December 4th will be considered as well and all will be exhibited during EIMA in February, where awards will be ‘physically’ presented.