Education Session On Innovation

The education session “Driving New Innovation at Complacent Companies,” will be held Thursday, March 12, from 3 to 4 p.m. in Westgate Ballroom A at ConExpo-Con/Agg.

Moving from where you are as a contractor to where you want to be takes more than what-worked-before thinking. Past successes may no longer be reliable because the game is changing. The little guy can compete in a way never thought of before. Contractors can use their human and technology resources to move from status quo to innovation, from being disrupted by other companies to becoming the disrupter.

Presenter James Benham will share ideas and best practices and will encourage attendees to focus on budgeting, staffing and starting to experiment. Contractors who are curious and interested in technology, who are passionate or want to innovate, should attend.

“Technology is the great equalizer,” said Benham, CEO and founder of JBKnowledge, a technology solutions company serving the construction and insurance industries. “It’s far cheaper, faster and better than years ago.”

