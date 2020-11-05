Eaton’s New Proportional Directional Valve

Eaton has launched a new load-sensing proportional directional valve for mini and micro machinery. Compared to traditional cast iron control valves, Eaton said the new SLV20 valve offers greater flexibility and control as well as space and weight savings for low-flow applications.

The SLV20 valve brings priority flow sharing to low-flow machinery with the versatility and serviceability of screw-in cartridge valves. Designed in sections to enable stacking of multiple functions, the SLV20 valve utilizes Eaton’s new ESV9 four-way, three-position proportional solenoid cartridge valve in a hydraulic integrated circuit concept. Meter-out or meter-in control is achieved through logic elements, which Eaton said enables flow sharing and flow prioritization in the same valve bank.

SLV20 sections are manufactured from aluminum drawn bar, which Eaton said enables production of small batches of individual sections with added functions, such as pilot-operated check valves, counterbalance valves or other customized functions that an application requires, thus reducing the need for remotely mounted ancillary valves.

The SLV20’s aluminum sections typically weigh significantly less than traditional cast iron sections, which can lead to efficiency gains and, in some cases, increased load-carrying capability and battery life, Eaton said. A patent-pending multifunction meter-out compensator reduces section size by 40%, saving space on the machine.

“Our new SLV20 valve is a compact, lightweight solution for low-flow applications compared to a traditional cast iron sectional mobile valve, which can be large and heavy,” said Tolu Oluwatudimu, EMEA product manager, screw-in cartridge valves, Eaton. “The valve can help original equipment manufacturers consolidate and reduce the size of main system circuits on mini and micro platforms. It’s also an ideal solution for upgrading from manual to electrohydraulic actuation.”

With flows of up to 16 gpm (60 lpm) at the inlet and 8 gpm (30 lpm) at the work port, the SLV20 valve offers the ideal flow rate for mini and micro machinery platforms across a variety of industries, including construction, agriculture, material handling and vocational vehicles, as well as auxiliary/accessory control on larger machines.

For more information about Eaton’s SLV20 load-sensing proportional directional valve, click here.