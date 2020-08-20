Eaton’s Adds PTO “Wet Kits” To Bezares Range

Eaton has introduced new “wet kit” packages for end-dump applications supporting the Bezares line of power take-off (PTO) units that fit Eaton Fuller and Eaton Cummins Endurant transmissions. Bezares SA is a global manufacturer of PTOs, hydraulic pumps, fittings, tanks, valves and other related mobile power hydraulic components.

The wet kits are intended to simplify ordering by including all the components needed into a single part number. Wet kits are installed on medium- and heavy-duty trucks with accessories such as booms and cranes driven by hydraulic pumps. The wet kit’s hydraulic pump is activated by the truck’s transmission.

Each wet kit includes a PTO with Viton seals and Garlock gaskets, a roller bearing dump pump and an aluminum tank. Compiling all the needed components in one kit streamlines installation, which saves time when compared to ordering a system with individual parts and numbers, Eaton said.

“Eaton’s PTO wet kits are a simple solution to a complex problem that provides our customers with a turnkey solution for end-dump applications,” said Tim Bauer, vice president, Aftermarket, Eaton’s Vehicle Group. “Our goal is to make life easier for users by providing everything they need. We’ve already done the homework for them.”

Many of the kit’s components allow end users to configure the hydraulic systems to individual customer or application needs, such as a 50 gal. aluminum tank, which can be mounted either behind the cab or with a round side mount. A direct-mount air shift dump pump can be used with both two- and three-line systems.

The kits are immediately available for shipment and can be ordered through Eaton mobile power distributors. All kits come complete with all the hardware and components needed for installation.

Eaton reached a distribution agreement with Bezares SA in 2019 to become the North American master distributor for its mobile power hydraulic portfolio. In addition to distribution services, Eaton also provides post-sale service and support for the PTOs through its extensive Roadranger field team.