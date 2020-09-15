Diesel Progress

Eaton reman transmission
Eaton Expands Clutch Actuator Reman Program

Mike Brezonick

Eaton announced its Vehicle Group is expanding its remanufacturing program to offer remanufacturing of electronic clutch actuators used on Eaton UltraShift Plus transmissions. Eaton said it remanufactures thousands of transmissions and clutches annually to maximize the reuse of materials, keep them out of landfills, save energy and reduce emissions and waste.

Eaton said the remanufacturing business recovers core product components from customers across North America and returns them to “like new” performance. Using improved cleaning processes and advanced inspection techniques to validate weld integrity, components in good working condition are reused whenever possible.

“Remanufactured products provide customers with a cost-effective solution while offering a sustainability advantage,” said Tim Bauer, vice president, Aftermarket, Eaton’s Vehicle Group. “In addition, remanufacturing options carry market competitive warranties, providing additional peace of mind for fleet operators of all sizes.”

All factory remanufactured products are backed by Eaton’s Roadranger sales and service network.

In addition to its efforts to service the market with factory remanufactured transmission products, Eaton has established a network of authorized rebuilders across North America. The authorized rebuilders have specific training, parts, testing, and validation requirements designed to provide consistent quality of remanufacturing transmissions to fleet operators.

Authorized rebuilders are regionally located across North America to provide a broad coverage of products to maximize fleet uptime, Eaton said. The authorized rebuilders have similar part reuse criteria and provide the same environmental benefit as buying a factory remanufactured transmission. Eaton’s authorized rebuilder remanufacturing programs are designed to have an inventory of remanufactured products strategically stocked throughout North America to maximize vehicle up-time.

“Our remanufacturing strategy will continue to evolve to ensure we minimize our environmental footprint on the environment long-term, and we’ve already identified additional electronics products to be launched through the remainder of 2020 and 2021,” said Bauer.

 

 

