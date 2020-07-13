Easier Hydraulic Coupling

Faster launched the new OGV ST screw to connect couplings for heavy construction equipment and oil & gas.

The OGV ST is equipped with a marker that confirms the complete connection and a longer locking sleeve for an improved engagement. Faster explained that this is an updated version of the standard OGV Series featuring a robust sleeve design, poppet valve and ACME connection thread.

According to Faster, thanks to an extended engagement area on the female counterpart, the operator can lay the male coupling inside and use hands to screw the wings, making the connection easier and safer.

OGV ST is suitable for heavy equipment and in particular for power units thanks to the horizontal screwing; the OGV ST is available only on big coupling sizes.