E1 Technology From Hatz

Hatz will display its E1 single-cylinder, air-cooled engine technology for Tier 4 final and EU Stage 5 applications at ConExpo.

The new engine lineup includes the 1B30E with a peak rating of 6 hp and 11 ft. lb. of torque at 3600 rpm; the 1B50E, which has a maximum rating of 10.6 hp and 17 lb. ft. of torque at 3600 rpm; and the 1D90E, with a top rating of 14.5 hp and 26.5 lb. ft. of torque at 3000 rpm.

The E1 engines incorporate full-authority electronic controls, which the company said paves the way for transferring equipment such as smaller hand-held machines, mobile lighting towers and generators into the era of the Internet of Things (IoT).

The key component of the E1 technology is the control unit, which continually measures engine speed, fuel injection rate and other operating information and regulates engine operation. That data is also communicated through the CAN J1939 network, which allows engine condition and service information to be accessed through the company’s HDS² diagnostic tool.

See Hatz at ConExpo booth S-84106