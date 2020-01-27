Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Hatz E1 Engines
ConExpo/IFPE 

E1 Technology From Hatz

Mike Brezonick

Hatz will display its E1 single-cylinder, air-cooled engine technology for Tier 4 final and EU Stage 5 applications at ConExpo.

The new engine lineup includes the 1B30E with a peak rating of 6 hp and 11 ft. lb. of torque at 3600 rpm; the 1B50E, which has a maximum rating of 10.6 hp and 17 lb. ft. of torque at 3600 rpm; and the 1D90E, with a top rating of 14.5 hp and 26.5 lb. ft. of torque at 3000 rpm.

The E1 engines incorporate full-authority electronic controls, which the company said paves the way for transferring equipment such as smaller hand-held machines, mobile lighting towers and generators into the era of the Internet of Things (IoT).

The key component of the E1 technology is the control unit, which continually measures engine speed, fuel injection rate and other operating information and regulates engine operation. That data is also communicated through the CAN J1939 network, which allows engine condition and service information to be accessed through the company’s HDS² diagnostic tool.

See Hatz at ConExpo booth S-84106

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019

