New Marketing Manager At Duplomatic
Newsmakers 

Duplomatic Names Communication & Marketing Manager

Roberta Prandi , ,

Italy-based Duplomatic Motion Solutions named Sara Bernardelli as Corporate Communications & Marketing Manager.

Bernardelli has a journalistic background and experience in communications and marketing in the industrial sector and in mechatronics solutions. She will manage the global image of the group and will carry out a new and more integrated communication plan geared to customer needs, promoted through website, newsletters, social media, editorials and success stories.

Duplomatic Motion Solutions is an international corporation and a specialist in hydraulic and electro-hydraulic motion control, with five production plants in Italy, one in the U.S.A. and one in China.

