Duplomatic MS Named New General Manager

Paolo Leutenegger has been appointed General Manager at Duplomatic MS, a specialist in motion control technologies in multiple sectors. The company said, the appointment is part of a strategy to face the industrial and technological challenges ahead of the international scene, focusing on the strengthening of the management within the Duplomatic Group.

Leutenegger is a graduated electronic engineer at the Polytechnic of Milan, Italy. He participated to research projects at the Max Planck Institut and was employed at KETEK GmbH, Thales Alenia Space, and at the Liebherr industrial group in Germany. He has been with Duplomatic MS since 2018, where he held the position of Group R&D Director – that he will continue to cover in the future – and of Senior Project Manager UAE Pavilion for Expo 2020 in Duplomatic Middle East.

He led the Mechatronics Business Unit and the Turnkey Projects Business Unit, dedicated respectively to electronic equipment and turnkey projects.

Duplomatic offers a diversified range of product and systems solutions for both the industrial and mobile markets, as well as high-technology turnkey solutions such as the complete system for moving the roof of the United Arab Emirates pavilion at EXPO 2020, a project designed by architect Santiago Calatrava.