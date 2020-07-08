Duplomatic Motion Solutions Introduced IO-Link Protocol  

Duplomatic Motion Solutions (MS), an international specialist in the motion control market, chose IO-Link protocol to manage data collection from the field and to digitize the signals of the basic products of its hydraulic valves range, such as the On-Off valves.

The company has been certified in 2020 as IO-Link Competence Center and said it was among the pioneers of IO-Link in Italy, thanks to the development of the full communication protocol by the specialist technical team of its Mechatronics Business Unit. The company has long focused its R&D on the creation of products and solutions for Industry 4.0.

In Italy, the company develops and produces electronic devices for Industry 4.0 in Sulbiate, and electric actuators in Rosta. Roberto Maddalon, Duplomatic MS’ CEO said: “Due to the globalization of manufacturing, we must increasingly compete at an international level, in markets that are now driven by the Industry 4.0 approach, which also requires a concrete knowledge of communication protocols. For this reason, we were among the first to invest in IO-Link.”