Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

DTNA’s Mount Holly Plant Marks Milestones

Mike Brezonick , , ,
Industry Notes News Newsletters 
Freightliner M2
A Freightliner M2 106 spec'd for towing, built at the company’s Mount Holly, N.C., plant.

Daimler Trucks North America’s Mount Holly (N.C.) Truck Manufacturing plant recently marked two milestones, its 41st anniversary and the production of its 700,000th truck. The truck, an M2 106 extended cab, was presented to Miller Industries a manufacturer of towing and recovery equipment based in Ooltewah, Tenn., and a Freightliner customer for more than 24 years.

“We appreciate the continued support of our customers, suppliers and employees, all of whom have contributed to our 41 years of success,” said Craig Redshaw, general manager at the Mount Holly Truck Manufacturing plant. “Our team will continue its unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality and service to our customers.”

More than 800 employees at the Mount Holly Truck Manufacturing plant produce the M2 106, as well as Freightliner’s line of severe duty truck models.

Related Articles

DTNA’s Mount Holly Plant Marks Milestones
OptiFuel Launches Zero-Emissions RNG Locomotives
Svitzer, Cat Marine In Global Services Agreement
Key Energy Show Concluded
The Market For Agricultural Equipment In The USA
Westport Fuel Systems Signs Next Generation HPDI Development Contract
Peterbilt Now Selling Electric Refuse Trucks
Deutz Hands Otto Award To Reitzle

Latest News

Dana Unveils Track Drives For Construction Equipment in China
Dana Expands E-Portfolio For MEWPs In China
Volvo Penta Talks Transformation
DTNA’s Mount Holly Plant Marks Milestones
Johnson New Yanmar, ASV Commercial Director
Deutz Postpones Targets To 2023/24
Comer Industries At Bauma China 2020
Cummins Updates Truck Engines For 2021
Cummins Westport Changes Board, Management Team

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – November 2020
Diesel Progress International November/December 2020
Diesel Progress – October 2020
Diesel Progress International September-October 2020
Diesel Progress – September 2020
Diesel Progress – August 2020
Diesel Progress International July-August 2020
Diesel Progress – July 2020
Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.