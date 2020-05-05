Diesel Progress

DTNA and Platform Science
DTNA, Platform Science Partner On Vehicle Software

Mike Brezonick

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) today announced its partnership with Platform Science, the developer of a platform for on-vehicle mobile applications offering advanced fleet management software solutions. Platform Science will be DTNA’s primary on-vehicle fleet management software development and distribution partner, enabling customers to purchase and utilize third-party telematics solutions and connectivity services directly from their trucks without aftermarket hardware installation.

Also announced today, Daimler Truck AG has made an investment in Platform Science via the company’s Series B funding round. The scope of the investment was not provided.

“The inclusion of Platform Science in our connected telematics platform represents a leap forward for the industry, and more importantly, our customers,” said Roger Nielsen, president and CEO, DTNA. “The demand and the need for efficiency, safety and uptime has never been greater than it is today. With Platform Science, we will help customers avoid pre-installations delays, improve the fleet manager and driver experience once their assets are on the road, and help keep them moving forward as they keep the world moving.”

Built-in telematics hardware from DTNA will be available from the factory with Platform Science’s software, eliminating the delays, costs, and inconveniences of installing after-market devices, cabling, and antennas. The integration of Platform Science’s technology is intended to provide a seamless customer experience by including an end-to-end solution and maximum visibility with minimal complexity. Drivers will simply need to bring an authorized mobile device and log into their new vehicles’ DTNA onboard telematics system.

“Our partnership with Platform Science will bring a groundbreaking connectivity experience to our customers,” said Sanjiv Khurana, General Manager, Digital Vehicle Solutions at DTNA. “By leveraging Platform Science’s transportation specific Mobile Device Management, customers will be able to choose the solutions to fit their mixed fleet needs and seamlessly integrate those solutions into their trucks. Platform Science’s edge computing IoT platform for transportation solves for enterprise and large fleet compliance, productivity and safety needs.”

The partnership will initially provide fleet management solutions including electronic logging system, workflow, driver inspection, navigation options, and additional fleet-specific apps, offering customers choice and control of all of their on-vehicle mobile technologies. Ultimately, the service aims to deliver apps from a wide range of software providers, all available on a single telematics enabled platform.

DTNA said vehicles installed with Platform Science technology will begin rolling out in the nation’s leading enterprise fleets in 2021.

