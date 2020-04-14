Drop In Rental Revenue Forecast

The American Rental Association (ARA) forecasts a 16.6 percent decline in industry revenue for 2020, amounting to a reduction of US$9.3 billion, according to a report by KHL’s Lindsey Anderson in Access, Lift & Handlers.

The economic models, according to research conducted by IHS Markit, show slight quarter-over-quarter improvement for the third and fourth quarters of 2020, however. Canadian rental revenue is projected to drop 11.3 percent in 2020.

