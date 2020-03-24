Drive Chassis Suspension For Super-Heavy-Duty

Link Mfg., Ltd., Sioux Center, Ia., a supplier of specialty-engineered suspensions, announced at ConExpo that its 85K Air Link tandem drive chassis suspension is now commercially available for select makes and models. Originally designed for military applications, to meet the demands of the U.S. military, the 85K Air Link has been optimized for heavy vocational commercial vehicle applications.

The 85K Air Link suspension incorporates large, high-volume, low-frequency air springs designed to deliver a consistently smooth and comfortable ride whether their vehicle is under load or empty. Dual height-control valves are used to ensure that proper ride height and vehicle leveling are maintained, thus maximizing roll stability regardless of the weight and balance of cargo.

The system’s ability to equally distribute weight, its high roll stability and its tractive superiority make operating on challenging off-highway terrain safer, more comfortable and ultimately more controlled, the company said. It is 100% off-highway rated and once wheel alignment is set, no future adjustments are required, the company said.

All Air Link suspensions are treated with Link’s exclusive Link-KOAT migratory self-healing metal treatment, engineered to provide high corrosion resistance and rust protection even when surfaces are exposed to excessive abrasion, harsh chemicals and other severe-duty environmental factors. The 85K Air Link Tandem Drive Chassis Suspension includes an extended three-year warranty.