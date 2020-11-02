DP Summit Speaker Presentations Now Available!

Diesel Progress

Mike Brezonick
The speakers’ presentations from the 2020 Diesel Progress Summit & Awards are no available online. To view them, click here or “Summit Presentations” on the menu bar at dieselprogress.com.

The Summit was held online on October 20th and the second annual event had a final total of 1708 registrants from 77 countries to hear the four speakers and find out the recipients of the eight Diesel Progress Awards.

The Summit was kicked off by the keynote address delivered by Dana Inc. Chairman and CEO Jim Kamsickas who spoke on “The Future Is Diesel and New Energy,” noting that diesel engines will continue to play a significant role in the future of mobility through at least 2040 and likely beyond, but will also be joined by hybrid, fuel cells, electric and natural gas.

Kamsickas also  used the Summit to make news as he announced Dana’s commitment to reducing its total annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by at least 50% before the end of 2035 — a decrease of more than 300,000 metrics tons of GHG per year.

Dr. Andy Noble, leader of Ricardo’s commercial vehicle and off highway market sector for Asia and North America, spoke on “Powering Sustainable Futures- Diesel Fights Back,” and examined challenges and opportunities for on- and off-road propulsion.

With batteries and electrification being one of the hottest subjects in vehicle design these days, Briggs & Stratton’s Jeff Coad and Dave Schulenberg discussed the company’s battery and electric power systems technologies as well the relationship between small, mostly gasoline engine applications and the emerging battery-powered markets.

The final speaker was Dr. Bill Robertson, vehicle program specialist, Mobile Source Control Division, for the California Air Resources Board (CARB). He discussed recent on-road regulation developments, including CARB’s Advanced Clean Trucks Rule and Heavy-Duty Low NOx Omnibus Regulation, incentives such as the Off Road ZEV/goods movement programs, and activity toward the next round of Off Road regulations.

