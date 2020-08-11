Doosan Releases Generators Compliant With Canadian Regulations

Generator operators have access to portable power generation equipment they can legally transport and operate in any Canadian province and in the United States. Doosan Portable Power has released seven generator models with power output from 70 kVA to 400 kVA that meet applicable safety and environmental regulations in Canada. Doosan said it is the first manufacturer to offer a portable generator compliant with fueling and venting requirements for operation in Ontario, as prescribed by B138.1-17/B138.2-17.

“There is demand, especially from rental fleet owners, for portable generators designed to meet regulations throughout Canada,” said Travis George, product manager, Doosan Portable Power, Statesville, N.C. “These new generators will simplify inventory management for our customers and reassure operators that their equipment is legal for use anywhere in the U.S and Canada.”

The updated models are:

Doosan Portable Power G70WDO-3Q

Doosan Portable Power G125WCU-3Q

Doosan Portable Power G150 WCU-3Q

Doosan Portable Power G190 WCU-3Q

Doosan Portable Power G240 WCU-3Q

Doosan Portable Power G325WCU-3Q

Doosan Portable Power G400 WCU-3Q

The “Q” model number suffix indicates that the product meets all Canadian regulation requirements.

In addition to complying with B138.1-17/B138.2-17B138, the new Doosan Portable Power generators are certified to meet Canadian Standards Authority rule 22.2 No 14 and Transport Canada rule CGSB-43.146/UN31A.

Features for Canada

In addition to meeting regulatory standards, the company said the new Canada-ready Doosan Portable Power generators have optional features for optimal performance in Canada.