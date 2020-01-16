Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Diesel Progress International Industry Notes 

Doosan Dealer Changes

Ian Cameron , ,

Doosan Infracore Europe has changed its Authorised Dealer network in the Republic of Ireland.

EMS (Embankment Machinery Sales), based in Naas, County Kildare, is now responsible for sales and service for the range of Doosan crawler and wheeled excavators in Leinster, Munster and Connacht. EMS is also the dealer in the same areas for the range of Doosan mini- and midi-excavators from 1 to 8.5 tonne.

Philip P. McCormack Plant, based in Clane, County Kildare is responsible for sales and servicing of the Doosan wheel loader range in Leinster, Munster and Connacht. This is in addition to the Doosan range of articulated dump trucks for which Philip P. McCormack Plant is dealer in the same areas.

Related Articles

Doosan Dealer Changes
Heinzmann Acquires Giro
Linde Expands In China
Rolls-Royce’s Storage Buy
Deutz/Sany Deal Approved
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019

Latest News

Ownership Change For GIE+EXPO
Bigwood New Mecalac GM
Complaints Filed Over Chinese Engines
Doosan Dealer Changes
Hughes Named ICUEE 2021 Chair
Cat Mining VP Leaving
Executive Changes At Hendrickson
Heinzmann Acquires Giro
Linde Expands In China

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019
Diesel Progress – July 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.