Doosan Dealer Changes

Doosan Infracore Europe has changed its Authorised Dealer network in the Republic of Ireland.

EMS (Embankment Machinery Sales), based in Naas, County Kildare, is now responsible for sales and service for the range of Doosan crawler and wheeled excavators in Leinster, Munster and Connacht. EMS is also the dealer in the same areas for the range of Doosan mini- and midi-excavators from 1 to 8.5 tonne.

Philip P. McCormack Plant, based in Clane, County Kildare is responsible for sales and servicing of the Doosan wheel loader range in Leinster, Munster and Connacht. This is in addition to the Doosan range of articulated dump trucks for which Philip P. McCormack Plant is dealer in the same areas.