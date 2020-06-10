Doosan Bobcat In Radar Sensing Partnership

Doosan Bobcat North America is partnering with Ainstein AI to develop radar sensor systems for machines such as Bobcat’s R series skid-steer loader.

Doosan Bobcat North America announced today it has partnered with Ainstein AI, Inc., a radar technologies company headquartered in Lawrence, Kan., to develop next-generation radar sensor systems for Bobcat equipment. Through this partnership, Ainstein and Doosan Bobcat North America will collaborate to create radar-based sensing solutions to detect objects on jobsites.

“This strategic partnership leverages the respective strengths of Bobcat and Ainstein to further advance our connected and autonomous technology,” said Joel Honeyman, vice president of global innovation at Doosan Bobcat North America. “Working together, we can evolve autonomous operations and provide our customers with optimal productivity and the ultimate operator experience through sensor technology.”

Ainstein’s radar system is designed to collect object position data, such as range, azimuth, elevation and doppler information, to provide real-time alerts to operators utilizing a combination of mmWave radar, sensor fusion and artificial intelligence. The technology enables obstacle avoidance solutions and future technologies that support autonomous operations, the company said.

“At Ainstein, we design and develop radar systems that are smarter and more affordable, and offer complete solutions for autonomous vehicles,” said Andrew Boushie, vice president of strategy and partnerships at Ainstein. “We are excited to begin our partnership and collaboration with Doosan Bobcat North America.”

The partnership is part of Doosan Bobcat North America’s initiative to identify forward-looking solutions to help equipment owners and operators maximize their productivity, efficiency and safety through innovation and technology.

“As a global market and innovation leader, we strive to provide our customers with the latest technological advancements,” said Honeyman. “Ainstein has shown the technical capabilities and commitment to customize industry-leading solutions for Bobcat. We look forward to a strong partnership to bring the latest innovation to empower our customers to accomplish more.”