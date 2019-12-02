Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Doosan Bobcat Buys Schiller Grounds Care

Mike Osenga , , ,
Featured 
Bob-Cat mowers is one of the brands acquired by Doosan Bobcat with its purchase of Schiller Grounds Care

It has been a busy end to 2019 for Doosan Bobcat Inc. The compact equipment manufacturer, has announced plans to acquire the assets of the Bob-Cat Mowers, and the Steiner and Ryan brands of ground care equipment from Schiller Grounds Care, Inc. The transaction is expected to close by Dec. 31, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Schiller Grounds Care, Inc. was established in January 2009, as a result of the merger of Schiller-Pfeiffer, Inc., the manufacturer of Classen, Little Wonder and Mantis brand gardening, landscaping and turf care equipment, and Commercial Grounds Care, Inc., manufacturer of Bob-Cat, Ryan and Steiner brand grounds care equipment. Schiller Grounds Care, Inc. currently operates manufacturing facilities in the U.S. located in Johnson Creek, Wis., and at its corporate headquarters in Southampton, Pa. The company also operates internationally from its offices in Marly, France.

Under the agreement, Doosan Bobcat will acquire the Johnson Creek manufacturing facility, and the Bob-Cat Mowers, Steiner and Ryan brands of ground care equipment. The Schiller Grounds Care, Inc. employees working at the Johnson Creek location, as well as the distributor and dealer direct field sales and technical support teams, will join the Doosan Bobcat team once the acquisition is finalized.

“As a pillar of our growth strategy, this acquisition will complement our existing business and expand our footprint to additional, growing industries,” said Scott Park, president and chief executive officer of Doosan Bobcat Inc. “These successful brands bring market leadership and closely align with our vision, which will further diversify our business as we expand the reach of Doosan Bobcat to more customers and markets.”

“We see tremendous opportunity in these brands and the grounds care industry,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. “We look forward to welcoming these employees to our North America team and are excited about what we will be able to accomplish together.”

The acquisition follows two major announcements in November. Doosan Bobcat announced a $26 million-dollar modernization and expansion of its Litchfield, Minn., production facility and the opening of a Global Collaboration Center in downtown Minneapolis.

