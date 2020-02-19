Donaldson’s New Wireless Filter Minder

At ConExpo-Con/Agg, Donaldson Co. will announce that its Filter Minder wireless monitoring system is now available to monitor engine air filters in off-highway equipment and on-highway trucks. Since the connected technology was unveiled a year ago, Donaldson said that successful field trials have confirmed that the system reliably monitors the status of engine air filters, enabling service at the optimal time.

The Filter Minder systems track filter performance data and notifies users when filters are approaching optimal life. The information enables filters to be serviced exactly when needed, rather than on scheduled maintenance intervals. Integrated into Geotab’s fleet management solution already operating on many off-road and on-road fleets, Filter Minder incorporates patented low-energy wireless sensors and a compact receiver. Filtration insights for an entire fleet are consolidated into a dashboard view and alerts can be customized for each user, the company said.

In a major expansion of Filter Minder’s monitoring solution, Donaldson has begun enrolling fleets in pilot testing of fuel and hydraulic filtration monitoring, as well as engine and hydraulic oil condition monitoring.

Also at ConExpo, Donaldson will introduce the all-new PowerCore Edge, a next-generation PowerCore engine air cleaner. Key features include front serviceability, which allows it to fit either horizontally or vertically into smaller spaces and a serviceable pre-cleaner that can separated into two pieces for easier cleaning.

See Donaldson at ConExpo booth S-83843.