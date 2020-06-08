Diesel Progress

Donaldson-Nelson Deal Off

Donaldson, Nelson Deal Off

Donaldson Co., Inc., said that it has reached a mutual agreement with Nelson Global Products, Inc. to terminate Nelson’s previously disclosed purchase offer for Donaldson’s Exhaust and Emissions (“E&E”) business.

“While we are disappointed the acquisition of our E&E business by Nelson will not be completed, we remain focused on our employees, customers and suppliers,” said Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “Our E&E business is defined by an incredibly talented team, robust engineering capabilities and strong customer relationships. We remain committed to delivering quality emissions products in parallel with ongoing optimization efforts to ensure our business portfolio creates long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Donaldson announced Nelson’s purchase offer for its Exhaust and Emissions business on February 24, 2020. For more information, please see the associated press release on Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com.

