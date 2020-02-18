Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Doering Acquires Metro Hydraulics

Mike Osenga , , ,
Industry Notes 
Doering buys Metro Hydraulics

Doering Co., Clear Lake, Minn., has acquired the assets of Metro Hydraulics in Eden Prairie, Minn. Metro designs and manufactures hydraulic valves for agriculture, construction, turf and light industrial markets.

Metro provides one-, two- and three-spool directional control valves as well as two-position selector, lock, check, restrictor and relief valves in various sizes.

“Our operation will continue with its full staff, which will be working with Doering’s management for a smooth transition,” said Joray Dunlavy, vice president of Metro Hydraulics.

Metro’s valve bodies are made from cast iron, cast aluminum or machined from stock aluminum. All are machined, assembled and tested in the United States.

Taking the lead from its parent company, Wilson Tool International, Doering said it looks to leverage its first acquisition, Metro Hydraulics, as a catapult for its strategic growth initiatives.

For more information.

Or see Doering in booth S80142 at IFPE March 10-14 in Las Vegas.

Related Articles

Doering Acquires Metro Hydraulics
New Standard For Worksite Interoperability
Navistar’s Top Suppliers
Deutz Corp. Distribution Changes
MTU/Allison Powered Howitzers For India
Dana Opens New Gearbox Service Center
New Meritor Plant For Brazil
UPS’ 10,000 Electric Truck Investment

Latest News

Cat Names New VP
Doering Acquires Metro Hydraulics
Deutz To Show Diesel, Gas, Hybrid, Electric, And Hydrogen
FPT Adds 3
New Standard For Worksite Interoperability
Speed Sensors
ZF’s Take On North America
FPT Industrial’s News
Coronavirus Hits JCB Production

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.