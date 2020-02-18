Doering Acquires Metro Hydraulics

Doering Co., Clear Lake, Minn., has acquired the assets of Metro Hydraulics in Eden Prairie, Minn. Metro designs and manufactures hydraulic valves for agriculture, construction, turf and light industrial markets.

Metro provides one-, two- and three-spool directional control valves as well as two-position selector, lock, check, restrictor and relief valves in various sizes.

“Our operation will continue with its full staff, which will be working with Doering’s management for a smooth transition,” said Joray Dunlavy, vice president of Metro Hydraulics.

Metro’s valve bodies are made from cast iron, cast aluminum or machined from stock aluminum. All are machined, assembled and tested in the United States.

Taking the lead from its parent company, Wilson Tool International, Doering said it looks to leverage its first acquisition, Metro Hydraulics, as a catapult for its strategic growth initiatives.

Or see Doering in booth S80142 at IFPE March 10-14 in Las Vegas.