Diversified Product Development Launches Brand For Its Engineering Services

Diversified Product Development has launched its DesignWise brand in response to what it said is a growing demand for its engineering design services. The brand encompasses its product design and development capabilities.

The DesignWise name coincides with Diversified’s existing LineWise brand of lineman tools and LiftWise brand of fall-arrest man baskets and custom material handling products.

“We’ve always offered engineering design services in addition to our LineWise and LiftWise product lines,” said Ray Fritel, president of Diversified Product Development, Waco, Texas. “The DesignWise launch represents an increased effort to focus more on our product development business and better promote our services in this space. I think many people would be surprised at our full list of capabilities and vast portfolio of client projects.”

The services the DesignWise team can offer to clients include exploring new markets and products; redesigning or modernizing existing products; improving ergonomics; increasing maintenance efficiency; and making products faster and more profitable.

The company said it works in a variety of industries, including construction, mining, utility, oil and gas, manufacturing, military and agriculture. It is capable of producing finished units, said the company, or provide everything needed for clients to manufacture their own products.