Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Director For Hydrogen Technology Center

Mike Osenga ,
Newsmakers 
Wiley Hydrogen Technology Center
Kristine Wiley has been named director at the Hydrogen Technology Center at GTI.

The Hydrogen Technology Center at GTI has named Kristine Wiley named director. GTI, Des Plaines, Ill. has established the Hydrogen Technology Center to facilitate increased use of hydrogen in an integrated energy system to meet the challenges of decarbonization.

Wiley will serve as the leader for the Hydrogen Technology Center and related business activities, working across GTI to synchronize industry knowledge and technical expertise. The Hydrogen Technology Center was established to bring together public-private partnerships to determine how to best use this low-carbon energy carrier for storing and “time shifting” renewable energy and leveraging the existing robust natural gas storage and delivery infrastructure to facilitate the transition to a low-carbon future.

Her career spans nearly two decades at GTI, where most recently she served as an R&D director responsible for GTI’s Environmental, Risk, and Integrity Management R&D programs, leading industry collaborative research focused on developing solutions for the detection and mitigation of methane emissions from the natural gas industry.

GTI is a research, development and training organization that has been addressing global energy and environmental challenges by developing technology-based solutions for consumers, industry, and government for nearly 80 years.

Related Articles

Director For Hydrogen Technology Center
New Customer Service Manager At Hatz
Giovannetti New CEO At Bergstrom
Stoneburner New GM At Kaman Industrial
Treuer Joins Hatz Diesel
Steyr’s New Head of Commercial Ops
Rolls-Royce Power Systems Names ABB Exec As COO
Boehler Appointed To Board At Hy-Brid Lifts

Latest News

New Fleetguard App From Cummins Filtration
Director For Hydrogen Technology Center
Mechanical Powertrain Component Report: In Gear For Electrification
Huge Job Cuts Threat At JCB
Lithium-Ion Anti-Idling Partnership
Buhler Industries To Consolidate U.S. Operations
MINExpo 2020 Postponed Until 2021
Diesels Only Part of The Future For Deutz
Deere Adds Engines, Powertrain Electrification

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.