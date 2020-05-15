Director For Hydrogen Technology Center

Kristine Wiley has been named director at the Hydrogen Technology Center at GTI.

The Hydrogen Technology Center at GTI has named Kristine Wiley named director. GTI, Des Plaines, Ill. has established the Hydrogen Technology Center to facilitate increased use of hydrogen in an integrated energy system to meet the challenges of decarbonization.

Wiley will serve as the leader for the Hydrogen Technology Center and related business activities, working across GTI to synchronize industry knowledge and technical expertise. The Hydrogen Technology Center was established to bring together public-private partnerships to determine how to best use this low-carbon energy carrier for storing and “time shifting” renewable energy and leveraging the existing robust natural gas storage and delivery infrastructure to facilitate the transition to a low-carbon future.

Her career spans nearly two decades at GTI, where most recently she served as an R&D director responsible for GTI’s Environmental, Risk, and Integrity Management R&D programs, leading industry collaborative research focused on developing solutions for the detection and mitigation of methane emissions from the natural gas industry.

GTI is a research, development and training organization that has been addressing global energy and environmental challenges by developing technology-based solutions for consumers, industry, and government for nearly 80 years.