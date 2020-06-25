Diesel Progress Webinar: COVID-19. The Way Ahead

Diesel Progress will be holding a free webinar on July 15: COVID-19. The Way Ahead. The speakers are Bill Chimley, Director, Training & Publications, Komatsu, Eric Neal, Executive Director, Cummins Off-Highway business and Darren Tasker, Vice President of industrial sales, Volvo Penta of the Americas.

The sectors covered by the industry-leading titles Diesel Progress and Diesel Progress International have, of course, been dramatically hit by the global pandemic.

But there are signs that, in many parts of the world, the crisis has peaked and we can begin to look forward to planning ahead for a more normal future.

The webinar will be hosted by Ian Cameron, Editor of Diesel Progress International, and will feature top level speakers from industry who will discuss the impact of the virus and what we might expect as business move forward. Save the date, July 15, starting at 3 p.m. (UK time)

Register here