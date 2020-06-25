Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

DPI Webinar
Featured Industry News News 

Diesel Progress Webinar: COVID-19. The Way Ahead

Ian Cameron , ,

Diesel Progress will be holding a free webinar on July 15: COVID-19. The Way Ahead. The speakers are Bill Chimley, Director, Training & Publications, Komatsu, Eric Neal, Executive Director, Cummins Off-Highway business and Darren Tasker, Vice President of industrial sales, Volvo Penta of the Americas.

The sectors covered by the industry-leading titles Diesel Progress and Diesel Progress International have, of course, been dramatically hit by the global pandemic.

But there are signs that, in many parts of the world, the crisis has peaked and we can begin to look forward to planning ahead for a more normal future.

The webinar will be hosted by Ian Cameron, Editor of Diesel Progress International, and will feature top level speakers from industry who will discuss the impact of the virus and what we might expect as business move forward. Save the date, July 15, starting at 3 p.m. (UK time)

Register here

Related Articles

DON’T MISS IT! July 13th is the Deadline for the Diesel Progress Awards
Diesel Progress Webinar: COVID-19. The Way Ahead
Podcast: COVID-19 And Its Impact On The Off-Highway Sector
Podcast: How Kohler Is Coping With COVID-19
A Delay For Stage 5?
Navistar-Tulsa Spat Ends In 20-Year Deal
A REALLY Big LNG Engine
Kubota’s Micro-Hybrid System

Latest News

Board Changes At Robert Bosch
PurePower Technologies Names Stephen Gow Director of Business Development, Sales
DON’T MISS IT! July 13th is the Deadline for the Diesel Progress Awards
Mack Defense Relocates Headquarters
Massive Port Tractors Delivery In China
Volvo Penta Develops Digital Platforms For Dealer Education, Empowerment
NFPA Opens Economic Outlook Conference Registration
AEM Survey Spotlights COVID-19’s Toll On Industry
FPT’s China JV Sets Another Engine Production Mark

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.