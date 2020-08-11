Diesel Progress Summit 2020 – Registration Now Live (and Free)

Registration is now live for the second Diesel Progress Summit, an online Webinar and Virtual Awards event for the engine and powertrain technology industry.

Featuring an array of high profile speakers this un-missable event on October 20 is targeted at professionals in machinery and vehicle OEMs, equipment owners, engine manufacturers and distributors, and component and powertrain suppliers.

To register please visit https://dieselprogresssummit.com/register.html

The first Summit was a highly successful event held in September 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has prompted us to transform this year’s event into a virtual event, combining a high-quality webinar with a digital awards ceremony.

This year’s keynote speaker is James K. Kamsickas, Chairman and CEO of Dana Incorporated. Other speakers include Bill Robertson, Mobile Source Control Division, California Air Resources Board (CARB); Jeff Coad and Dave Schulenberg, Briggs & Stratton’s Vanguard Commercial Batteries and Andy Noble from Ricardo.

The main presentation topics include:

Innovative off-road electric vehicle applications

New developments in fuel cells

Managing the transition from diesel to new power technologies

Battery technologies of the future

E-Mobility: managing a fleet of new power vehicles

Diesel fights back: innovations in traditional engines

The 2020 Diesel Progress Summit Awards will also be awarded as part of this special online event.

The 2020 Award Categories are:

Diesel Engine of the Year (<175 hp).

Diesel Engine of the Year (>175 hp).

Electric & Hybrid Application of the Year.

New Power Technology Award.

Drivetrain Component of the Year.

Employer of the Year.

Engine Distributor of the Year.

The Diesel Progress Award: Achievement of the Year.

For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Alister Williams at alister.williams@khl.com or +1 312 860-6775.

If you work with engines, powertrains and new power technologies, this is an essential event.