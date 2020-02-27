Diesel Progress

Diesel Progress Awards: 2020 judges & categories announced

Murray Pollok

The judging panel and the award categories for the 2020 Diesel Progress Awards have been confirmed.

Judges comprise senior representatives from the worlds of engine distribution, equipment manufacturing, consulting and hydraulic component supply. The new award categories include one dedicated to drivetrain components and a ‘best of the best’ award.

The four judges, and the chair of the panel, will be:

  • David Campbell, Director of Engine and Industrial Design, The Charles Machine Works (owner of Ditch Witch)
  • Andy Noble, Head of Business Development – Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway, Ricardo Automotive & Industrial
  • Larrie York, Founder and President, Frontier Power Products
  • Steve Zumbusch, former Director of Technology Development, Eaton Hydraulics (retired)
  • Chair of judges: Mike Osenga, Editor-at-large, Diesel Progress

The panel have a combined experience of almost 100 years in industrial equipment and engines.

The awards dinner will be held in Chicago, Illinois, on October 20, during the Diesel Progress Summit, organised by Diesel Progress magazine and KHL Group.

This year is thesecond time the awards have been held, and will see some changes to the award categories, with new awards including Drivetrain Component of the Year, Electric & Hybrid Application of the Year, and a new ‘best of the best’ category called The Diesel Progress Award.

The awards will be:

  • Diesel Engine of the Year (<175 hp)
  • Diesel Engine of the Year (>175 hp)
  • Electric & Hybrid Application of the Year
  • New Power Technology Award
  • Drivetrain Component of the Year
  • Employer of the Year
  • Engine Distributor of the Year
  • The Diesel Progress Award: Achievement of the Year

The deadline for entries is June 22, 2020.

Full judging criteria, and further details of the Summit,  are available on the event website: www.dieselprogresssummit.com Also available are downloadable entry forms.

