Deutz To Show Diesel, Gas, Hybrid, Electric, And Hydrogen

Deutz will be presenting its off-highway drive systems and digital service solutions at ConExpo-Con/Agg in Las Vegas March 10 to 14, 2020. Deutz will showcase solutions for conventional internal-combustion technologies and for zero-carbon off-highway applications, including diesel, gas, hybrid, electric, and hydrogen-based technologies.

Further, e-services have been developed to ensure dependability of drive systems. These include mobile engine diagnostics using telemetry and maintenance tools incorporating augmented reality.

Visitors to the Deutz booth will be able to use the Advanced Configurator to select from the company’s modular range of drive systems. Taking account of the customer’s performance specifications and relevant emissions requirements, the Advanced Configurator configures the combination of conventional and electric drive components.

Also on display at Deutz will be an all-electric JLG model G5-18A telehandler. The telehandler has a split drive with two, 40 kW electric motors and a battery capacity of 42 kWh.

Another ConExpo-Con/Agg highlight for Deutz will be the new Deutz D-1.2 hybrid engine. This compact three-cylinder engine with a capacity of 1.2 L plus a 48V electric motor is seen as a solution for low-load applications.

Deutz will also be teaming up with Futavis to showcase a battery system that is now ready for pilot production with the number of systems built so far numbering in the hundreds. Deutz acquired German battery specialist Futavis in 2019 in to strengthen its in-house expertise in battery technology. The market-ready system underlines Deutz’s strategic focus on electrifying its product range and on its engineering expertise to develop and industrialize high-voltage batteries and electric drivetrains.

On the service side, Deutz will be presenting its Advanced Repair approach, which encompasses various digital service concepts for ensuring that machinery and equipment can be deployed safely, efficiently, and conveniently. For example, end users can use Deutz’s telemetry solution to run mobile engine diagnostics, immediately send the results to the nearest service center, and book the necessary maintenance work.

To enable maintenance to be carried out even more efficiently, Deutz said it will offer an augmented reality app for tablets that supports mechanics directly while they are carrying out the required work on an engine. Visitors to ConExpo-Con/Agg can try out the app at the Deutz stand.