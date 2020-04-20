Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Deutz resuming production
Industry News News 

Deutz Resuming Production

Mike Osenga , , , , , , ,

The Deutz plants in Germany will be progressively resuming production as of April 20, 2020, the Cologne, Germany-based company said. Deutz had shut down large parts of its European production sites on April 1 due to the Coronavirus crisis. Operations will now resume with extended safety measures to protect the health of the workforce. The Deutz site in Zafra, Spain resumed production on April 14.

Dr. Frank Hiller, chairman of the Deutz AG board of management said, “We are resuming production to meet customer demand. The health of our employees remains the focus of our efforts, and we are keeping a close eye on the situation in case we have to react to developments at short notice.”

For the latest news in plant openings, closing and other COVID-19 related manufacturing news, click here.

