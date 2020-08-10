Deutz Power Center Adds Torqeedo

Deutz Power Center Florida (South), West Palm Beach, Fla. has taken on the parts, sales, and service of Torqeedo marine electric drive systems in South Florida. Torqeedo, a subsidiary of Deutz since 2017, offers electric and hybrid drives with power outputs of between 0.5 and 100 kW for both commercial applications and leisure use.

Deutz Power Center Florida (South) will carry the most popular electric outboards and accessories from Torqeedo’s Cruise, Travel and Ultralight model lines. Inboard, saildrive and pod motors will also be available, as well as the Deep Blue pictured) and Deep Blue Hybrid systems for commercial vessels and yachts up to 120 ft. Trained service and support staff will be on-site with a complement of spare parts for Torqeedo’s drive systems, for both commercial and recreational clients.

“We are pleased to offer a sales and service point for our sister company Torqeedo in the important South Florida marine market,” said Bob Mann, president and CEO of Deutz Corp. “Our Power Center philosophy is to take good care of our customers through dedicated service and parts support, along with selling Deutz engines to customers with Deutz powered equipment. We look forward to providing the same level of support for Torqeedo customers. Our colleagues at Torqeedo are world leaders in the electrification of marine drive systems, and we look forward to joining them on this exciting journey.”