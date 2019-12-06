Deutz-Kukje Engine Deal Now Official

As first announced earlier this year, Deutz Corp., Norcross, Ga. has now officially signed a long-term diesel engine agreement with Kukje Machinery, Seoul, South Korea. The agreement expands the Deutz engine range below 19 kW (25 hp) in the Americas market.

Two new engines, the D1.2 and the D1.7, both Deutz-branded, will be available for immediate delivery throughout the Americas with Deutz parts and service support already in place.

The engines are naturally-aspirated, three-cylinder configurations offered in 1.2L and 1.7L displacements with output ratings of up to 19 kW. The D1.2 and D1.7 can also be utilized with the new E-Deutz products by providing customers with hybrid packages. Deutz specifically mentioned aerial platforms, trenching equipment and mini skid-steer loaders, as well as equipment for lawn care and pumps as targeted applications.

“The D1.2 and D1.7 are cost-effective and powerful engines that meet the latest emission regulations both in North America and in the EU. By enhancing this particular engine range, we’re bringing Deutz quality and performance to even more equipment manufacturers”, said Dr. Frank Hiller, chairman of the board of Management at Deutz.