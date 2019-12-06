Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Deutz-Kukje Engine Deal Now Official

Mike Osenga , , ,
Featured 
Deutz small engine deal official

As first announced earlier this year, Deutz Corp., Norcross, Ga. has now officially signed a long-term diesel engine agreement with Kukje Machinery, Seoul, South Korea. The agreement expands the Deutz engine range below 19 kW (25 hp) in the Americas market.

Two new engines, the D1.2 and the D1.7, both Deutz-branded, will be available for immediate delivery throughout the Americas with Deutz parts and service support already in place.

The engines are naturally-aspirated, three-cylinder configurations offered in 1.2L and 1.7L displacements with output ratings of up to 19 kW. The D1.2 and D1.7 can also be utilized with the new E-Deutz products by providing customers with hybrid packages. Deutz specifically mentioned aerial platforms, trenching equipment and mini skid-steer loaders, as well as equipment for lawn care and pumps as targeted applications.

“The D1.2 and D1.7 are cost-effective and powerful engines that meet the latest emission regulations both in North America and in the EU. By enhancing this particular engine range, we’re bringing Deutz quality and performance to even more equipment manufacturers”, said Dr. Frank Hiller, chairman of the board of Management at Deutz.

Related Articles

Deutz-Kukje Engine Deal Now Official
The Nikola Tre Lands in Europe
Doosan Bobcat Buys Schiller Grounds Care
Nikola Claims Battery Breakthrough
Cummins Dismisses Reports On Manufacturing Moves
Danfoss, ASI In Autonomous Vehicle Deal
Volvo Starts Selling Electric Trucks
Hyundai Shows Fuel Cell Truck @NACV

Latest News

Newsmaker of the Year: Diesels Highlight Electric Year
Grede Begins Operations As Independent Company
CNH Adds Soil Sensing Equipment
AEM Awards Workforce Grants
Trelleborg Sealing Buys Tritec
More Charges For VW In Canada
Polaris Shuffles Senior Management
Volvo Considering Heavier E-Trucks
Deutz Buys Netherland, Belgium Dealer

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – December 2019
Diesel Progress International November-December 2019
Diesel Progress – November 2019
Diesel Progress – October 2019
Diesel Progress International – September – October 2019
Diesel Progress – September 2019
Diesel Progress – August 2019
Diesel Progress International – July – August 2019
Diesel Progress – July 2019
Diesel Progress – June 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.