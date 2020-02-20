Diesel Progress

Deutz Expands Power Centers To Florida, New Jersey, And NYC

Deutz Corp. is introducing its Deutz Power Center distribution and service concept to the Florida, New Jersey, and New York City markets.

As of February 14, 2020 Deutz, took over sales and service responsibilities for the state of Florida, with plans to launch two Deutz Power Center locations in Jacksonville as well as the Fort Lauderdale metropolitan area. Two new branch managers have been hired, with physical facility locations to be determined over the coming weeks. Until those new locations are up and operational, Deutz said it will support customers in Florida with mobile service technicians, as well as with its existing dealer network.

Deutz will also be taking over sales and service responsibilities in New Jersey, as well as in New York City. More information on those changes will be forthcoming.

This expands the Deutz Power Center distribution concept that also includes the Kansas City, Chicago, the Carolinas and St. Louis markets.

“We look forward to serving customers all across the state of Florida with our two locations,” said Nick Vermet, general manager of Deutz Power Centers. “We’ve already begun assembling a solid team for the locations in north and south Florida.”

Deutz Power Centers are stocked with Deutz genuine parts and provide regularly scheduled and emergency service of Deutz engines, either at the Power Center location or at the customer’s site. Power Centers also provide dedicated application engineering and technical sales resources for OEMs that utilize Deutz products.

Manufacturers in Power Center territories can receive custom, value-added production and assembly services for their engine specification and configuration needs Deutz said. Power Center customers can also purchase new Deutz engines, as well as Deutz Xchange remanufactured engines.

“Our Power Center model has proven to be very effective at providing customers with totally dedicated Deutz service and parts support,” said Robert Mann, president and CEO of Deutz Corp. “We’ve proven it in the Midwest and Carolinas, so we look forward to providing customers across Florida, New Jersey, and the city of New York with the top-notch sales and service that our Power Centers offer.”

Click here for more information.

 

