Deutz Drives And Digital Systems

Deutz will showcase its sustainable off-highway drive systems and digital service solutions at ConExpo. The drive systems encompass conventional internal combustion diesels as well as gas, hybrid, electric, and hydrogen-based technologies for a zero-carbon off-highway solution.

One of the highlights is the new Deutz D-1.2 hybrid engine, a compact 1.2 L, three-cylinder engine combined with a 48 V electric motor that Deutz called an ideal solution for low-load applications. Deutz will also showcase a Futavis battery system ready for pilot production. Deutz acquired the German battery specialist in 2019.

Deutz is also showcasing its Advanced Configurator, which customers can use to select from the company’s modular range of drive systems. Taking account of the customer’s performance specifications and relevant emissions requirements, the configuration indicates the combination of conventional and electric drive components.

On the service side, Deutz will display it Advanced Repair approach, which encompasses digital service concepts to safe and efficient machine operation. The digital technologies telemetry that can run mobile engine diagnostics, send the results to the nearest service center and book the necessary maintenance work. To enable even more efficient maintenance, Deutz offers an augmented reality app for tablets that supports mechanics directly while they are carrying out the required work on an engine.

