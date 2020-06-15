Diesel Progress

The global voice of the engine-powered equipment markets since 1935

Deutz D1.2 Power Packs

Mike Osenga , ,
New Products 
Deutz Power Pack

Designed for a range of applications including de-watering pumps, woodchippers, welders, small agricultural machinery, walk-behind and small construction machinery, irrigation pumps, trenching equipment, scissor lifts, sewer vacuums and pumps. specialty machinery and more, Deutz has introduced a new factory-built power pack.

Using the Deutz D1.2 three-cylinder IDI, water-cooled diesel engine with ratings from 15 to 24 hp at 1800 to 2600 rpm, the Deutz power packs are designed to be ready-to-install solutions for off-highway mobile and stationary machinery. Deutz said each power pack is tested and validated to offer an integrated power package.

The Deutz D1.2 Power Pack comes as a ready-to-run, pedestal-mounted package and is supported by a range of options and accessories. Each unit includes a mounted cooler and guard package, and engines can be equipped with a suction or pusher fan.

The engines meet US EPA/CARB Tier 4 and EU Stage 5 emissions standard without exhaust aftertreatment. The D1.2 power pack is also suitable for export to lower regulated countries.

Related Articles

On-Demand Cellular Asset Tracker for Off-Highway Equipment
Deutz D1.2 Power Packs
New Stage 5 Machines From Bobcat
Pump Assembly With Common Suction Port
New Atlas Copco Generators
New PTOs From Cummins
New Hydraulic Load Sensing Valves
New EDG Hydraulic Vales From Bosch Rexroth

Latest News

MTU Engines And Stage 5
On-Demand Cellular Asset Tracker for Off-Highway Equipment
Deutz D1.2 Power Packs
Ford & VW Hook-Up On EV’s
Davis To Lead Cummins New Power Segment
New Stage 5 Machines From Bobcat
Grede Acquires Assets from Renaissance
JCB India Makes Redundancies
Pump Assembly With Common Suction Port

Magazine Issue Archive

Diesel Progress – June 2020
Diesel Progress International May-June 2020
Diesel Progress – May 2020
Diesel Progress – April 2020
Diesel Progress International March-April 2020
Diesel Progress – March 2020
Diesel Progress – February 2020
Diesel Progress International January – February 2020
Diesel Progress – January 2020
Diesel Progress – December 2019

Login

Forgotten Password?

Haven’t got an account? Click here to register.