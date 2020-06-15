Deutz D1.2 Power Packs

Designed for a range of applications including de-watering pumps, woodchippers, welders, small agricultural machinery, walk-behind and small construction machinery, irrigation pumps, trenching equipment, scissor lifts, sewer vacuums and pumps. specialty machinery and more, Deutz has introduced a new factory-built power pack.

Using the Deutz D1.2 three-cylinder IDI, water-cooled diesel engine with ratings from 15 to 24 hp at 1800 to 2600 rpm, the Deutz power packs are designed to be ready-to-install solutions for off-highway mobile and stationary machinery. Deutz said each power pack is tested and validated to offer an integrated power package.

The Deutz D1.2 Power Pack comes as a ready-to-run, pedestal-mounted package and is supported by a range of options and accessories. Each unit includes a mounted cooler and guard package, and engines can be equipped with a suction or pusher fan.

The engines meet US EPA/CARB Tier 4 and EU Stage 5 emissions standard without exhaust aftertreatment. The D1.2 power pack is also suitable for export to lower regulated countries.