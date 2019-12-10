Deutz Buys Netherland, Belgium Dealer

Diesel Progress

Deutz buys Netherlands, Belgium dealer
Deutz AG has acquired one of its dealers, DPS Power Group in Belgium and the Netherlands. By taking over this long-term partner with offices in Dordrecht and Antwerp, Deutz said it will drive growth in its service business and increase its proximity to customers in western Europe. The company will trade in Belgium under the name Deutz Belgium, and in the Netherlands under Deutz Netherlands.

“This acquisition is an investment in the further expansion of our service business and means we are on track to achieve our revenue target for service of more than €400 million by 2022,” said Dr. Frank Hiller, chairman of the board of management of Deutz AG. “The increasing technical complexity of the engine business, particularly with regard to emissions regulation, exhaust gas aftertreatment technology, and electrification, requires close contact with customers in the aftersales business and the expertise to come up with new solutions quickly.”

Michael Wellenzohn, member of the board of directors for Deutz AG, responsible for sales, marketing and service said, “the acquisition of DPS Power means that our western European customers will now have even more Deutz expertise close to hand. This ensures high-quality application engineering, maintenance, and repair of our drive systems, and enables us to step up our local customer service activities.”

