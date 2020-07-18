Deutz Back In The On-Highway Business

With the launch of Sany’s new Kingway 435 truck in China, Deutz AG is once again manufacturing diesel engines for on-highway use. Deutz most recently had built truck engines for Volvo in the 2010’s.

Deutz and Sany, one of China’s biggest construction equipment and truck manufacturing group, have installed a jointly developed engine into the new Kingway 435 truck model for the first time.

The truck’s 12L D12 engine has a power output of 360 kW (490 hp) at speeds from 1900 to 2100 rpm. Maximum torque of 2150 Nm (1585 ft-lb.). The engine design has an electronically controlled, 1800 bar (26,000 psi) common rail injection system that

Deutz said enables optimized combustion and optimum engine performance with low fuel consumption.

The engine meets the Euro VI emissions standard. A version has been used in Sany dump trucks, truck mixers and truck-mounted pumps.

“We are delighted that we and our partner Sany have been able to bring the first D12 engine produced by the joint venture into action inside a truck. The new truck is a further demonstration of our combined development know-how and signals our return to the on-highway segment,” says Deutz CEO Dr. Frank Hiller.

The joint venture between Deutz and Sany is part of Sany’s intelligent heavy truck project, a big-ticket project within the framework of Sany’s digitalization strategy. In addition to various off-highway applications, Deutz is also taking over the manufacture of heavy-truck engines.

The new truck was presented to the public virtually in a 10-hour livestream from the Sany heavy truck headquarters in Changsha, capital of Hunan province.