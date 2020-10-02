Deutz AG Buys Subsidiaries

Deutz AG has acquired the subsidiaries Deutz Austria GmbH, Motorcenter Austria GmbH, and Pro Motor Servis CZ s.r.o. of Vienna-based Pro Motor Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH. The subsidiaries sell and service diesel engines in Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary.

“The acquisition of these three companies provides us with direct market access in the aforementioned regions. This will give us much greater proximity to our customers there, enabling us to further expand our service network and generate additional growth in our profitable service business,” said Michael Wellenzohn, member of the Deutz board of management responsible for sales, marketing, and service.