DEF Tank Truck Body

Boston Steel has introduced a truck body designed to haul diesel exhaust fluid (DEF).

The company it adapted the tank specifications for the unique properties of DEF, a liquid solution made up of 32.5% urea and 67.5% deionized water. The company said it is heavier and more corrosive compared to the products typically carried in tank trucks. That required the use of stainless steel or plastic, and the piping is stainless steel or plastic. The pump, the meter system and the emergency valves are stainless steel. The hose and nozzle are plastic.

The typical fuel used for home heating, for example, weighs 7.2 lb. per gallon, while DEF weighs 9 lb. a gallon. This combined with the added weight of the stainless steel tank, said the company, resulted in an increase of the chassis GVW.

The capacity of the new tank is 3600 gal. This unit was built under 55,000 lb. to meet federal law requirements for the rear axles and GVW. Boston Steel said it can also build bigger capacities.

Boston Steel & Mfg., based in Haverhill, Mass., is owned by Quebec-based Tremcar, and specializes in truck tanks.